Festive Immersion: Telangana CM's Bold Step at Ganesh Utsav

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a significant step on Saturday by inspecting the massive immersion of Ganesha idols at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. The event saw a large crowd and around 50,000 idols lined up for immersion, with the process expected to last for 40 hours.

Reddy arrived with only a minimal security presence, opting for a more personal approach by engaging directly with devotees. Despite being handed a microphone, he refrained from addressing the gathering but wished the devotees well from a temporary podium set up by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

This visit marked the first time a Telangana Chief Minister attended the Samiti's platform, an act seen as a gesture of solidarity during the grand religious spectacle. The state government made extensive arrangements to ensure the event ran smoothly, with an emphasis on security and convenience for the participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)