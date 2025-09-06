Left Menu

Festive Immersion: Telangana CM's Bold Step at Ganesh Utsav

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the large-scale immersion of Ganesha idols at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake. With only limited security, Reddy engaged with devotees during the event organized by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, marking the first CM visit to the platform. Approximately 50,000 idols were expected to be immersed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:03 IST
Festive Immersion: Telangana CM's Bold Step at Ganesh Utsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a significant step on Saturday by inspecting the massive immersion of Ganesha idols at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. The event saw a large crowd and around 50,000 idols lined up for immersion, with the process expected to last for 40 hours.

Reddy arrived with only a minimal security presence, opting for a more personal approach by engaging directly with devotees. Despite being handed a microphone, he refrained from addressing the gathering but wished the devotees well from a temporary podium set up by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

This visit marked the first time a Telangana Chief Minister attended the Samiti's platform, an act seen as a gesture of solidarity during the grand religious spectacle. The state government made extensive arrangements to ensure the event ran smoothly, with an emphasis on security and convenience for the participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

 India
2
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

 United States
3
Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu ...

 India
4
Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025