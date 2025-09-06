Political Turmoil Surrounds Banu Mushtaq's Invitation to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that opposition to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year's Mysuru Dasara will be contested both politically and legally. The controversy has arisen following objections from BJP leaders, with former MP Prathap Simha seeking a court stay on the invitation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:07 IST
- India
Controversy brews in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vows to contest the opposition against International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq's role in inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festival, both politically and legally.
The disagreement intensified as BJP leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha approached the Karnataka High Court to halt Mushtaq's invitation, claiming political motives.
Siddaramaiah challenges the opposition's stance, citing past precedents and underscoring Mushtaq's stature as a celebrated Kannada writer invited to open the event amid traditional festivities.
