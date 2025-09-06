Left Menu

Political Turmoil Surrounds Banu Mushtaq's Invitation to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that opposition to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year's Mysuru Dasara will be contested both politically and legally. The controversy has arisen following objections from BJP leaders, with former MP Prathap Simha seeking a court stay on the invitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:07 IST
The disagreement intensified as BJP leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha approached the Karnataka High Court to halt Mushtaq's invitation, claiming political motives.

Siddaramaiah challenges the opposition's stance, citing past precedents and underscoring Mushtaq's stature as a celebrated Kannada writer invited to open the event amid traditional festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

