Political Turmoil Surrounds Banu Mushtaq's Invitation to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Controversy brews in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vows to contest the opposition against International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq's role in inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festival, both politically and legally.

The disagreement intensified as BJP leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha approached the Karnataka High Court to halt Mushtaq's invitation, claiming political motives.

Siddaramaiah challenges the opposition's stance, citing past precedents and underscoring Mushtaq's stature as a celebrated Kannada writer invited to open the event amid traditional festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)