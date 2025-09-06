Tourism's Economic Potential: Unlocking India's Heritage
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized that tourism is key to boosting India's economy during the Indian Heritage Hotels Association convention. With India's cultural diversity, tourism contributes 5-6% to GDP and supports millions of jobs. New initiatives aim to promote alternative destinations and enhance experiences.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat declared tourism as a pivotal force for the Indian economy during the Indian Heritage Hotels Association's 12th Annual Convention at Castle Kanota.
Highlighting the sector's contribution to 5-6% of India's GDP, Shekhawat asserted that the cultural richness of India offers vast potential for economic growth.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled plans for a tourism mobile app and new policies to expand film, adventure, and heritage tourism, underscoring the sector's support for 4.65 crore jobs.
