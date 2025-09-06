Tourism's Economic Potential: Unlocking India's Heritage

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat declared tourism as a pivotal force for the Indian economy during the Indian Heritage Hotels Association's 12th Annual Convention at Castle Kanota.

Highlighting the sector's contribution to 5-6% of India's GDP, Shekhawat asserted that the cultural richness of India offers vast potential for economic growth.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled plans for a tourism mobile app and new policies to expand film, adventure, and heritage tourism, underscoring the sector's support for 4.65 crore jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)