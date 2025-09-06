Remembering Subhash Malhotra: A Legend in Indian Photojournalism
Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra, known for his extensive contributions to Indian photojournalism over a 40-year career, has passed away at age 78. Malhotra, affiliated with PTI since 1987, was instrumental in expanding its photo services. He is remembered for his professional and personal impact.
Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra, renowned for his significant contributions to Indian photojournalism, has passed away at the age of 78 following cardiac arrest. Known for documenting major political, sporting, and social events, Malhotra was a former editor of PTI's photo service.
Malhotra was admitted to the National Heart Institute on August 24 with acute left ventricular failure. Throughout his career, he was pivotal in establishing PTI Photos as a leading visual wire service in India. His efforts in expanding PTI's visual coverage left an indelible mark on the agency.
PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi emphasized Malhotra's substantial impact on the field and his personal generosity and humility. Malhotra's legacy includes his coverage of key political assignments during the tenures of several Indian prime ministers and international sporting events like the Olympics.
