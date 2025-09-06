Left Menu

Remembering Subhash Malhotra: A Legend in Indian Photojournalism

Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra, known for his extensive contributions to Indian photojournalism over a 40-year career, has passed away at age 78. Malhotra, affiliated with PTI since 1987, was instrumental in expanding its photo services. He is remembered for his professional and personal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:47 IST
Remembering Subhash Malhotra: A Legend in Indian Photojournalism
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra, renowned for his significant contributions to Indian photojournalism, has passed away at the age of 78 following cardiac arrest. Known for documenting major political, sporting, and social events, Malhotra was a former editor of PTI's photo service.

Malhotra was admitted to the National Heart Institute on August 24 with acute left ventricular failure. Throughout his career, he was pivotal in establishing PTI Photos as a leading visual wire service in India. His efforts in expanding PTI's visual coverage left an indelible mark on the agency.

PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi emphasized Malhotra's substantial impact on the field and his personal generosity and humility. Malhotra's legacy includes his coverage of key political assignments during the tenures of several Indian prime ministers and international sporting events like the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts at Hazratbal Mosque: A Clash of Faith and Politics

Controversy Erupts at Hazratbal Mosque: A Clash of Faith and Politics

 India
2
Kennedy Family Calls for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Resignation Amidst Health Policy Turmoil

Kennedy Family Calls for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Resignation Amidst Health P...

 United States
3
Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

 Global
4
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025