Unlocking Ayurvedic Secrets: 'Your Body Already Knows' Revolutionizes Modern Wellness
The book 'Your Body Already Knows,' authored by Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya, offers a 21-day plan incorporating Ayurvedic wisdom for improved well-being. Launched by Akshay Kumar, it provides guides and practices like nasya and oil pulling, challenging modern health beliefs and advocating for Ayurveda's holistic approach.
- Country:
- India
Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya's new book, 'Your Body Already Knows,' brings the ancient practices of Ayurveda into the modern age with a 21-day plan for better health. Aimed at resetting digestion, sleep, and weight, the book empowers individuals with an accessible guide to improved well-being.
In a Mumbai launch by actor Akshay Kumar, the book targets both avid and novice Ayurvedic practitioners. Practical advice, alongside self-assessment tools and meal plans, allows readers to incorporate Ayurveda effortlessly into everyday life, challenging popular modern wellness trends.
Pandya also critiques common health beliefs like 'breakfast like a king,' offering evidence-based alternatives aligned with Ayurvedic principles. Priced at Rs 399, the book is published by Harper Collins India and available both online and offline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taxing Health: The Risks of Lower GST on Beedis
Florida's Vaccine Mandate Endgame: Legal Challenges and Health Concerns
The Hidden Costs of Private Health Care Outsourcing in New Zealand
Kennedy Family Calls for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Resignation Amidst Health Policy Turmoil
Mysterious Deaths Halt as Andhra Pradesh Village Undergoes Health Scrutiny