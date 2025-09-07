Unlocking Ayurvedic Secrets: 'Your Body Already Knows' Revolutionizes Modern Wellness

Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya's new book, 'Your Body Already Knows,' brings the ancient practices of Ayurveda into the modern age with a 21-day plan for better health. Aimed at resetting digestion, sleep, and weight, the book empowers individuals with an accessible guide to improved well-being.

In a Mumbai launch by actor Akshay Kumar, the book targets both avid and novice Ayurvedic practitioners. Practical advice, alongside self-assessment tools and meal plans, allows readers to incorporate Ayurveda effortlessly into everyday life, challenging popular modern wellness trends.

Pandya also critiques common health beliefs like 'breakfast like a king,' offering evidence-based alternatives aligned with Ayurvedic principles. Priced at Rs 399, the book is published by Harper Collins India and available both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)