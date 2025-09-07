Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Sree Narayana Guru's Legacy

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar commemorated saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at the 171st Jayanthi celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, lauding his advocacy for cultural coexistence.

During the event, Arlekar underscored Guru's teachings on living harmoniously as a foundation for societal progress, drawing parallels with the Mahabharata's lessons on Dharma.

He remarked on the global relevance of Guru's teachings, noting their universal appeal and the enduring legacy of this revered figure beyond India.