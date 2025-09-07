Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Sree Narayana Guru's Legacy

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the importance of Sree Narayana Guru's teachings on coexistence during the 171st Jayanthi celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt. Arlekar highlighted the relevance of these teachings in today's society, where cultural harmony is vital for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar commemorated saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at the 171st Jayanthi celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, lauding his advocacy for cultural coexistence.

During the event, Arlekar underscored Guru's teachings on living harmoniously as a foundation for societal progress, drawing parallels with the Mahabharata's lessons on Dharma.

He remarked on the global relevance of Guru's teachings, noting their universal appeal and the enduring legacy of this revered figure beyond India.

