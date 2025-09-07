Left Menu

Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint Inspiring a New Generation

Carlo Acutis, a teenager who succumbed to leukemia in 2006, was canonized as the first Catholic saint of the millennial generation. His story has inspired numerous youths globally. His canonization ceremony, led by Pope Leo, drew a substantial gathering at the Vatican, highlighting his spiritual and technological legacy.

In a momentous ceremony led by Pope Leo at the Vatican, Carlo Acutis has been canonized as the first millennial saint, drawing an immense crowd of 70,000 young worshippers. The British-born Italian, who passed away from leukemia at the age of 15, is celebrated for using his computer skills to advance his faith, aligning him with significant figures like Mother Teresa.

Pope Leo, the inaugural U.S. pontiff, canonized both Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian known for his charitable works who died in the 1920s. Addressing the throngs in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo emphasized that Acutis and Frassati exemplify sanctity and compassion.

The event marked Pope Leo's first canonization ceremony since his election, resonating deeply with younger generations. Antonio D'Averio, a 24-year-old programmer, expressed his connection to Acutis, echoing sentiments of inspiration and relevance. Enthusiastic attendees like Clara Marugan Martin traveled from Spain, inspired by Carlo and Pier Giorgio's examples of divine grace and youth-driven faith.

