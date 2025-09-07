Left Menu

North Sikkim Reopens: Gateway to Enchanting Valleys and Historic Battlefields

North Sikkim is reopening to tourists after a four-month closure due to natural calamities. Key destinations like Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point will be accessible, with plans to expand to Lachen in the next tourist season. Additionally, battlefield tourism sites Chola and Doklam will open on September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:54 IST
Tourism in North Sikkim is set to resume as the region recovers from natural calamities that forced its closure for nearly four months. According to CS Rao, the additional chief secretary of the tourism and civil aviation department, key sites such as Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point will be accessible from Monday.

The district had been off-limits to tourists since May-end, but the rebuilt Sanklang bridge by the Border Roads Organisation ensures connectivity to the Dzongu region, expediting travel to Chungthang. Online permits are now available, and tourists must cross pivotal check-posts by specified times.

In a related development, starting September 27, battlefield tourism in locations like Chola and Doklam will open for domestic tourists, initially limited to 25 vehicles per day, signaling a push to promote historic military zones alongside natural attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

