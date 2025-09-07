North Sikkim Reopens: Gateway to Enchanting Valleys and Historic Battlefields

Tourism in North Sikkim is set to resume as the region recovers from natural calamities that forced its closure for nearly four months. According to CS Rao, the additional chief secretary of the tourism and civil aviation department, key sites such as Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point will be accessible from Monday.

The district had been off-limits to tourists since May-end, but the rebuilt Sanklang bridge by the Border Roads Organisation ensures connectivity to the Dzongu region, expediting travel to Chungthang. Online permits are now available, and tourists must cross pivotal check-posts by specified times.

In a related development, starting September 27, battlefield tourism in locations like Chola and Doklam will open for domestic tourists, initially limited to 25 vehicles per day, signaling a push to promote historic military zones alongside natural attractions.

