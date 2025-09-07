Tragic End in Kolkata: The Untold Story Behind a Video Call

A young woman in Kolkata's Bansdroni locality was found dead following a distressing video call with her boyfriend, police have confirmed. Identified as 23-year-old Sudipta Maity, she reportedly threatened to end her life during the call.

Maity, who lived alone in the Vivekananda Park area and worked at a private firm, disconnected the call abruptly on Saturday night. Her boyfriend rushed to her apartment, only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, considering all possible angles. They have confiscated mobile phones belonging to both Maity and her boyfriend and are currently questioning him as part of the probe.

