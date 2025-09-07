Victorious Rise of SBVT and Kuskela at Odisha Regional Finals

SBVT from Angul and Kuskela from Bolangir claimed top honors in men's volleyball and women's throwball at the Odisha Regional Finals of the 17th Isha Gramotsavam held on Sunday.

In a thrilling men's volleyball match, SBVT outplayed Khordha's Kushamati Blocker. Meanwhile, Kuskela triumphed over Buxi Jagabondhu Club from Bargarh in the women's throwball final. Winners and runners-up received cash awards of Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. They will now represent Odisha in the national finals scheduled for September 21 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

This first-of-its-kind edition in Odisha witnessed participation from about 1,800 athletes across 19 districts competing in men's volleyball and women's throwball. Recognized as a National Sports Promotion Organisation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Isha Gramotsavam spans more than 35,000 villages, involving over 50,000 participants, including over 5,000 women, from multiple states.