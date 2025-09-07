Left Menu

Victorious Rise of SBVT and Kuskela at Odisha Regional Finals

SBVT and Kuskela emerged victorious in men's volleyball and women's throwball respectively during the Odisha Regional Finals of the 17th Isha Gramotsavam. The winners secured spots at the national finals. The event saw nearly 1,800 participants from 19 districts, promoting grassroots sports and cultural engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SBVT from Angul and Kuskela from Bolangir claimed top honors in men's volleyball and women's throwball at the Odisha Regional Finals of the 17th Isha Gramotsavam held on Sunday.

In a thrilling men's volleyball match, SBVT outplayed Khordha's Kushamati Blocker. Meanwhile, Kuskela triumphed over Buxi Jagabondhu Club from Bargarh in the women's throwball final. Winners and runners-up received cash awards of Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. They will now represent Odisha in the national finals scheduled for September 21 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

This first-of-its-kind edition in Odisha witnessed participation from about 1,800 athletes across 19 districts competing in men's volleyball and women's throwball. Recognized as a National Sports Promotion Organisation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Isha Gramotsavam spans more than 35,000 villages, involving over 50,000 participants, including over 5,000 women, from multiple states.

