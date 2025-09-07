Left Menu

Tragic Ganpati Farewell: Festivities Turn Fatal in Maharashtra

The farewell to Ganpati festivities in Maharashtra ended in tragedy with several drowning incidents. Despite vibrant celebrations, nine people were reported drowned, and 12 are missing across various districts due to the immersion of idols. Rescue operations are ongoing amid ongoing rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganpati festivities in Maharashtra concluded on a somber note as multiple tragic incidents marred the celebrations. Reports indicate that at least nine people drowned, and 12 are missing following the immersion of Ganpati idols.

Various districts, including Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati, witnessed unfortunate mishaps. In Pune, multiple drowning cases were reported in rivers and wells. Efforts are ongoing to recover missing individuals.

The state continues to experience heavy rainfall, prompting the deployment of state and national disaster response teams to assist in rescue operations. These efforts are critical as the community grapples with the dual challenges of inclement weather and the demand for urgent rescue missions.

