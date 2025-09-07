Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his contributions to social reform and education. Guru, born in 1856, was a spiritual leader who promoted social equality and opposed caste discrimination in Kerala, India, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the birthday anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, a revered spiritual leader and social reformer, on Sunday. Modi emphasized that Guru's advocacy for social reform and the advancement of education continues to inspire numerous generations.

Sree Narayana Guru, a prominent figure from Kerala born in 1856, was instrumental in championing social equality, vocally opposing caste discrimination, and promoting unity as well as spiritual enlightenment. His efforts and teachings have had a lasting impact on India's societal landscape, resonating through decades even after his death in 1928.

In a statement shared on the platform X, Modi remarked, "On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion, and universal brotherhood resonate widely." The prime minister highlighted that Guru's enduring legacy continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

