Left Menu

Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Festival: Massive Cleanup Post-Ganpati Celebrations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation collected over 508 tonnes of floral offerings after the Ganpati festival. A significant cleanup operation followed the idol immersions, with celebrities and officials like Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis participating. The initiative emphasized eco-friendly practices, with many idols immersed in artificial ponds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:57 IST
Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Festival: Massive Cleanup Post-Ganpati Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a massive cleaning drive, collecting over 508 metric tonnes of 'nirmalya' from water bodies post-Ganpati festival.

Following the 11-day celebration, renowned figures such as Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis participated in a cleanup at Juhu beach.

The effort highlighted eco-friendly immersion practices, with a significant number of idols immersed in artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025