Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Festival: Massive Cleanup Post-Ganpati Celebrations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation collected over 508 tonnes of floral offerings after the Ganpati festival. A significant cleanup operation followed the idol immersions, with celebrities and officials like Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis participating. The initiative emphasized eco-friendly practices, with many idols immersed in artificial ponds.
Updated: 07-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:57 IST
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a massive cleaning drive, collecting over 508 metric tonnes of 'nirmalya' from water bodies post-Ganpati festival.
Following the 11-day celebration, renowned figures such as Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis participated in a cleanup at Juhu beach.
The effort highlighted eco-friendly immersion practices, with a significant number of idols immersed in artificial ponds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
