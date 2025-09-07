Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Festival: Massive Cleanup Post-Ganpati Celebrations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a massive cleaning drive, collecting over 508 metric tonnes of 'nirmalya' from water bodies post-Ganpati festival.

Following the 11-day celebration, renowned figures such as Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis participated in a cleanup at Juhu beach.

The effort highlighted eco-friendly immersion practices, with a significant number of idols immersed in artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)