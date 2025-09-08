Flipspaces Expands Horizons with $50 Million Boost: A New Era in Interior Design
Interior design startup Flipspaces secured $50 million in Series C funding to enhance business operations in India, the US, and the UAE. The funding will focus on supply chain integration, AI-driven tech upgrades, and strategic acquisitions. This round marks the exit of early investor Carpe Diem.
Flipspaces, an avant-garde startup in the realm of interior design, announced raising a significant $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round, a move poised to accelerate its business operations in India and internationally.
The funding round attracted fresh investments from UAE's CE-Invests, Singapore's Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising Fund. This cash injection will be pivotal in deepening supply chain integration, enhancing its AI-driven technology stack, and paving the way for strategic acquisitions in adjacent sectors.
The conclusion of this round also witnessed the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem, signaling robust investor confidence in Flipspaces' global growth prospects, as highlighted by its CEO, Kunal Sharma.
