Faith-Driven Bidding: The Sacred Rs 1.85 Lakh Modak at Sri Khatushyam Ganpati Mandal
At the Sri Khatushyam Ganpati mandal in Ambernath, a devotee purchased a 'modak' for Rs 1.85 lakh during an auction, highlighting the community's deep-seated faith. The auctioned modak, considered a symbol of good fortune, has become an annual tradition after being placed in the deity's hands.
- Country:
- India
In a striking display of devotion, the Sri Khatushyam Ganpati mandal in Ambernath recently auctioned a 'modak' for Rs 1.85 lakh. The sweet offering, beloved by the elephant-headed deity, has evolved into a symbol of faith and good fortune for the local community.
This tradition, now in its 11th year, originated when a grateful devotee, whose prayers were answered, purchased a modak for Rs 7,000. Participants believe the sweet contains sacred blessings, bringing luck into their lives, according to mandal president Pramod Kumar Choubey.
This year, Anamika Tripathi placed the winning bid, while last year saw a bid by the wife of Balaji Kinnikar, leading to electoral success. The modak, made with dry fruits and weighing up to 3.25 kilograms, serves as a powerful reminder of faith unwavering over time, Choubey added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Captivated by Celestial Spectacle: Total Lunar Eclipse and Devotional Rituals
Digital Devotion: Carlo Acutis Becomes First Millennial Saint
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Two-Year-Old Dies Near Iconic Ganpati Mandal
Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ganesh: A Day of Devotion and Unity
Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers at Pune's Historic Ganpati Mandal