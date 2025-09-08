Left Menu

Faith-Driven Bidding: The Sacred Rs 1.85 Lakh Modak at Sri Khatushyam Ganpati Mandal

At the Sri Khatushyam Ganpati mandal in Ambernath, a devotee purchased a 'modak' for Rs 1.85 lakh during an auction, highlighting the community's deep-seated faith. The auctioned modak, considered a symbol of good fortune, has become an annual tradition after being placed in the deity's hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of devotion, the Sri Khatushyam Ganpati mandal in Ambernath recently auctioned a 'modak' for Rs 1.85 lakh. The sweet offering, beloved by the elephant-headed deity, has evolved into a symbol of faith and good fortune for the local community.

This tradition, now in its 11th year, originated when a grateful devotee, whose prayers were answered, purchased a modak for Rs 7,000. Participants believe the sweet contains sacred blessings, bringing luck into their lives, according to mandal president Pramod Kumar Choubey.

This year, Anamika Tripathi placed the winning bid, while last year saw a bid by the wife of Balaji Kinnikar, leading to electoral success. The modak, made with dry fruits and weighing up to 3.25 kilograms, serves as a powerful reminder of faith unwavering over time, Choubey added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

