Remembering Sankarshan Thakur: A Towering Figure in Indian Journalism

Veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, widely celebrated for his incisive political analysis and profound reportage, passed away on Monday in a Gurgaon hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Thakur, the son of senior journalist Janardhan Thakur, began his career in 1984. Over the years, he became renowned for his insightful stories and books about Bihar politics and his extensive coverage of Jammu and Kashmir. His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from politicians, fellow journalists, and admirers alike.

His contributions to Indian journalism, including bestselling biographies of Bihar's political figures, earned him the Prestigious Prem Bhatia Award and widespread acclaim. Thakur's fearless reporting played a pivotal role in capturing India's socio-political landscape, with a legacy that will remain influential for years to come.

