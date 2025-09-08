Left Menu

Remembering Sankarshan Thakur: A Towering Figure in Indian Journalism

Veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness. Known for his incisive political analysis and profound work in Bihar and Kashmir, Thakur earned acclaim as a writer and a journalist. His untimely death prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians, colleagues, and admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:51 IST
Remembering Sankarshan Thakur: A Towering Figure in Indian Journalism
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, widely celebrated for his incisive political analysis and profound reportage, passed away on Monday in a Gurgaon hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Thakur, the son of senior journalist Janardhan Thakur, began his career in 1984. Over the years, he became renowned for his insightful stories and books about Bihar politics and his extensive coverage of Jammu and Kashmir. His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from politicians, fellow journalists, and admirers alike.

His contributions to Indian journalism, including bestselling biographies of Bihar's political figures, earned him the Prestigious Prem Bhatia Award and widespread acclaim. Thakur's fearless reporting played a pivotal role in capturing India's socio-political landscape, with a legacy that will remain influential for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025