MA Baby Commemorates Sitaram Yechury's Legacy in Assam

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby is slated to speak at an event in Guwahati on Tuesday, honoring the first death anniversary of the party's former leader, Sitaram Yechury. The visit will be his maiden trip to Assam since assuming his position in April, according to state unit leader Suprakash Talukdar.

Accompanied by party members, Baby will pay homage to Bhupen Hazarika at the notable site in Dighalipukhuri before delivering his address at the District Library Auditorium. The theme of his speech will be 'Current Situation and the Role of the Left', Talukdar disclosed.

Additionally, Baby is set to partake in CPI(M) state secretariat and committee meetings during his stay. The visit will conclude with a press conference on Wednesday, marking a significant engagement for the CPI(M) in strengthening its outreach in the region.