Costa Coffee Sparks 20 Years of Café Culture in India

Costa Coffee, a brand under The Coca-Cola Company, marks its 20th year in India with a celebration of its lasting impact on the country's café culture. Known for its signature blends, Costa has played a pivotal role in making coffee a part of daily life for Indians.

As Costa Coffee eyes further expansion, India is projected to become one of its top five global markets, with over 200 locations already established. The brand's strategy leans on experiential cafés that merge global standards with local flavor preferences, catering particularly to the younger generation.

With innovative offerings and strategic partnerships, including tie-ups with sporting events and cultural influencers, Costa Coffee continues to stay relevant. A 20% discount for Costa Club members marks the anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to shaping India's coffee culture.