Honoring the Flying Tigers: A Legacy of Courage and Unity

A permanent exhibition honoring the Flying Tigers, American volunteer pilots who fought alongside Chinese forces in WWII, opens in Liuzhou, China. With over 1,000 artifacts, it celebrates the solidarity between the two nations. Leaders emphasize the exhibition as a bridge between China and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanning | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • China

NANNING, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- A new permanent exhibition dedicated to the Flying Tigers was inaugurated at the Liuzhou Military Museum in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southern China, highlighting the bravery of American volunteer pilots who supported Chinese forces in WWII.

The exhibition showcases more than 1,000 artifacts, such as flight suits and diaries, donated by individuals from both China and the United States, celebrating the mutual friendship and sacrifices made during the war.

Emphasizing the historical significance, speakers at the opening noted the profound bond formed between the nations, underscoring its impact on fostering international unity in overcoming global challenges.

