Joyful Onam Celebrations Unite Indian Diaspora in Israel

Indian caregivers and the Jewish community of Cochini origin have celebrated the festival of Oman in Israel, showcasing colorful cultural events. The Indian ambassador highlighted support for caregivers, recalling Prime Minister Netanyahu’s praise for their work. Celebrations highlight bonds of heritage within the Indian community abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:38 IST
  • Israel

The Indian diaspora, primarily caregivers from Kerala and Cochini Jews, gathered in Israel recently to celebrate the vibrant festival of Onam.

Cultural events, including Pookalams and Sadya, graced cities like Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Netanya, receiving participation from hundreds of Indian community members.

Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, praised caregivers' dedication, echoing sentiments shared by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Singh assured continued Indian embassy support for their wellbeing.

The event also coincided with the Cochini Jewish community marking 26 years of Onam observance in Israel, further strengthening cultural ties.

The celebrations underscored the diaspora's connection to their roots, celebrating unity and resilience, while embassy officials honored caregivers' heroic actions during the October terror attacks.

