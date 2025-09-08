ISRO to Host Student Interaction with Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan approved an interaction programme with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The event, organized by ISRO, the Department of Science & Technology, and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, will allow students to interact with the astronaut. The date is yet to be announced, but it aims to inspire students toward science and technology careers.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has greenlit an interaction programme featuring astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N S Boseraju announced on Monday.
The initiative, a collaborative effort by the Department of Science and Technology, ISRO, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, aims to engage students in a live interaction with Shukla. The event is set to take place at U R Rao Hall in the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, with additional live streaming facilities for students in other parts of Karnataka.
Boseraju expressed appreciation for the ISRO chairman's support, emphasizing that such programmes stimulate young minds and foster an interest in science and technology. The astronaut, an Indian Air Force officer recently returned from the Axiom-4 mission, represents India's expanding presence in space, having become the first Indian to board the International Space Station.
