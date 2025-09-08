Centenary Celebration of Bhupen Hazarika: A Melodic Tribute to Assam's Cultural Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a nationwide tribute to Assam's cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika on his centenary, initiating a year-long celebration of the legendary musician's life and legacy. Hazarika is revered for his songs that transcend regional boundaries, promoting themes of unity, humanity, and cultural pride.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other prominent leaders were joined by a diverse public at Hazarika's memorial in Guwahati, to honor his invaluable contributions to Indian music and culture. PM Modi highlighted Hazarika's ability to resonate with generations through vibrant melodies embodying kindness and social justice.

The celebrations will encompass special meetings across multiple states and the translation of Hazarika's biography into various Indian languages. The centenary aims not just to commemorate Hazarika but to inspire future generations, reaffirming his status as a cultural beacon whose impact transcends borders.