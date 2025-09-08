India's Cultural Tapestry: A Global Leader Unveiled

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose highlighted India's emergence as a 'global cultural leader' during his address at the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' event on Monday. The event, held in Ranchi, was a collaborative effort by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre and Jharkhand's Department of Tourism and Arts.

Over 80 artistes from Goa and Jharkhand participated, presenting a vivid display of the traditional art forms and folk performances from their respective states. Attendees were treated to performances of 'Dehhni' and 'Samai' dances from Goa and 'Sarikela Chhau', 'Jhumar', 'Kodsa', and 'Domkach' dances from Jharkhand.

With these performances, the event emphasized India's rich cultural heritage, serving as a bridge that connects diverse traditions. The governors praise the cultural spectacle for reinforcing national identity beyond geographical boundaries, showcasing India's art and culture on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)