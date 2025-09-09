Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Granted Bail Amid Harassment Allegations

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, embroiled in a case involving allegations of online stalking and harassment, has been granted bail after being detained by police in Kochi. Sasidharan was taken into custody upon arrival at Mumbai airport from the USA, following a lookout circular issued in January 2025.

The arrest comes in connection with a complaint lodged by a popular female actor over a year ago, alleging that Sasidharan had engaged in online harassment. The Kochi police, executing the arrest, are investigating claims made by Sasidharan that the actress faces serious threats from a Mafia within the film industry.

Sasidharan has vocally defended himself via social media, asserting that both he and the actress are targets of industry insiders. He previously faced arrest in May 2022 on similar charges but was granted bail. The situation continues to develop as legal proceedings unfold.

