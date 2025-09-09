Zupee Studio: Innovating Entertainment Beyond Gaming
Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform, marking its expansion beyond online gaming. This move follows the suspension of its real-money gaming operations due to new legislation. Zupee Studio offers 'mini-episodes' across various genres, aiming to enhance entertainment through storytelling.
Zupee, a leading gaming platform, has announced its foray into the realm of short-format content with the launch of Zupee Studio. The innovative platform aims to diversify its offerings beyond online gaming.
The expansion comes in the wake of recent legal challenges. Zupee had to pause its core real-money gaming operations after the enactment of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025', which prohibits games involving monetary stakes.
Zupee Studio will provide 1-3 minute 'mini-episodes' in genres such as romance, drama, thriller, and comedy, tailored for mobile-first audiences. This aligns with CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi's vision of leveraging storytelling as a medium to connect and entertain millions of Indians. Initially available to select Android users, an iOS version is forthcoming.
