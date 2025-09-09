Viral Video Showcases Kerala's Religious Harmony Amidst Eid-e-Milad Celebrations
A video capturing Muslim youths offering a salute to a Hindu temple during an Eid-e-Milad rally in Kerala has gone viral, showcasing religious harmony. The event, organized by Kottikulam Noorul Huda Madrassa, was recorded by a local youth and praised widely on social media.
A video capturing a moment of religious unity has taken social media by storm. It shows Muslim youth offering a salute to a Hindu temple during the Eid-e-Milad rally in Kerala, a gesture that's been hailed as a beacon of harmony in the state.
The rally, conducted by the Kottikulam Noorul Huda Madrassa, paused as participants respectfully saluted the Palakunnu Kazhakam Bhagavathy temple. Captured by local resident Anishith K, the video quickly amassed 25 lakh views, earning praise for promoting unity.
Rally organizers note that this practice of displaying respect has been a decade-long tradition. They hope the viral moment will continue to inspire gestures of coexistence and religious harmony across communities.
