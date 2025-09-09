Zurich Film Festival Honors Noah Baumbach with Prestigious Tribute Award

Noah Baumbach, a distinguished U.S. director and screenwriter, will receive the A Tribute To... Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival, as reported by Variety. The honor coincides with the premiere of his latest film, 'Jay Kelly', on September 26 at Zurich's Kongresshaus.

Christian Jungen, the festival's director, praised Baumbach's contribution to U.S. cinema, highlighting his skillful depiction of human relationships. Scheduled to hold a public masterclass, Baumbach is acknowledged as an auteur with outstanding insight and observational precision. 'Jay Kelly' has been lauded as one of the year's most notable films.

With four Academy Award nominations to his name, Baumbach's work continues to receive acclaim. His filmography includes 'The Squid and the Whale', 'Marriage Story', and the recent 'Barbie' screenplay co-written with Greta Gerwig. 'Jay Kelly', featuring George Clooney, is already drawing attention as an Oscar front-runner.

(With inputs from agencies.)