Mother Eliswa Vakayil: Path to Beatification

Eliswa Vakayil, renowned as the first nun of the Catholic Church in Kerala and the founder of the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD) for women, is set to receive the sacred title of Blessed on November 8. Church officials made the announcement Tuesday, confirming the ceremony will be held at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady at Vallarpadam.

Pope Leo XIV has sanctioned the declaration of Mother Eliswa's Blessed status, while previously Pope Francis had recognized her as Venerable for her life of holiness and service, according to the Church. Born in Koonammavu, Mother Eliswa established the TOCD on February 13, 1866, and laid the groundwork for women's empowerment by founding Kerala's first school, boarding house, and orphanage for girls.

The beatification Mass will be conducted by Cardinal Sebastian Francis from Malaysia. Dignitaries including India's Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Verapoly Archdiocese Metropolitan Joseph Kalathiparambil, and the Superior General of the worldwide Carmelite Order, Miguel Márquez Calle OCD, will attend alongside several other Church officials.