Urgent Call to Protect Ligiripukhuri: Assam's Medieval Heritage Under Threat

In a pressing appeal, Assam's director of Archaeology has urged the Sivasagar district commissioner to immediately cease construction activities at Ligiripukhuri, a pond dating back to the Ahom era. This site, though not officially protected, is considered a crucial part of Assam's medieval heritage.

The urgency follows local protests highlighting unauthorized constructions compromising the integrity of this historic site. Despite Ligiripukhuri's lack of formal protection, the director emphasizes its significance under state rules aimed at preserving ancient monuments.

Gradual encroachment, including a pipeline laid by the Assam Police Battalion, poses risks to Ligiripukhuri. The directorate insists on immediate measures to prevent further damage, invoking the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1959 and 1964, to safeguard this cultural legacy.

