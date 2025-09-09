Fast&Up Celebrates a Decade of Fitness Revolution

Fast&Up, India's prominent active nutrition company, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a milestone sale, offering 50% off sitewide starting September 10, 2025. Founded in 2011 under Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the brand has grown into a global leader, providing high-quality nutrition solutions in over 40 countries.

Co-Founder Varun Khanna expressed pride in Fast&Up's journey, emphasizing the commitment to innovation and accessibility in nutrition. The company, supported by actor and brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, has become a trusted partner for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, delivering products driven by Swiss technology.

Fast&Up's dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles is marked by its unique formulations and effervescent technology, contributing to its popularity among health-conscious individuals. As Fast&Up looks to the future, it aims to further expand its reach, continuing its legacy of empowering wellness globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)