Fast&Up Celebrates a Decade of Fitness Revolution
Fast&Up, India's leading active nutrition brand, marks its 10th anniversary with a major milestone, celebrating its impact on global health and fitness. With a special sale, the brand acknowledges its community's support, while continuing to offer innovative solutions for active, healthier lifestyles worldwide.
Fast&Up, India's prominent active nutrition company, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a milestone sale, offering 50% off sitewide starting September 10, 2025. Founded in 2011 under Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the brand has grown into a global leader, providing high-quality nutrition solutions in over 40 countries.
Co-Founder Varun Khanna expressed pride in Fast&Up's journey, emphasizing the commitment to innovation and accessibility in nutrition. The company, supported by actor and brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, has become a trusted partner for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, delivering products driven by Swiss technology.
Fast&Up's dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles is marked by its unique formulations and effervescent technology, contributing to its popularity among health-conscious individuals. As Fast&Up looks to the future, it aims to further expand its reach, continuing its legacy of empowering wellness globally.
