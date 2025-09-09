Left Menu

Fast&Up Celebrates a Decade of Fitness Revolution

Fast&Up, India's leading active nutrition brand, marks its 10th anniversary with a major milestone, celebrating its impact on global health and fitness. With a special sale, the brand acknowledges its community's support, while continuing to offer innovative solutions for active, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:11 IST
Fast&Up Celebrates a Decade of Fitness Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fast&Up, India's prominent active nutrition company, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a milestone sale, offering 50% off sitewide starting September 10, 2025. Founded in 2011 under Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the brand has grown into a global leader, providing high-quality nutrition solutions in over 40 countries.

Co-Founder Varun Khanna expressed pride in Fast&Up's journey, emphasizing the commitment to innovation and accessibility in nutrition. The company, supported by actor and brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, has become a trusted partner for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, delivering products driven by Swiss technology.

Fast&Up's dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles is marked by its unique formulations and effervescent technology, contributing to its popularity among health-conscious individuals. As Fast&Up looks to the future, it aims to further expand its reach, continuing its legacy of empowering wellness globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025