Controversy Surrounds Delayed Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong disapproval of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being tardy in acknowledging the contributions of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. The revered music maestro's birth centenary celebrations kicked off on September 8, yet Gandhi acknowledged it only after pressure from the BJP.

The Congress leader's social media post came at 12:30 pm Monday, shortly after BJP criticisms of his silence. Sarma highlighted this timing, suggesting it was a 'damage control' move by Gandhi and arguing that it lacked sincerity. The Chief Minister emphasized that the people of Assam were displeased by the oversight.

Sarma mentioned that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders had already paid their respects, Gandhi's delayed response seemed inadequate. The BJP leader further lamented that Hazarika belongs to all Indians, not just the BJP, criticizing Gandhi for appearing reluctant to honor that cultural legacy.