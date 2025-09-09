Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
The Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh through a letter to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He offered prayers and announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to support relief efforts, emphasizing the strong bond he shares with the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt message to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, the Dalai Lama has conveyed his deep concern for the recent natural disasters affecting the region during the monsoon season.
The spiritual leader expressed his condolences to the families of victims and announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to aid relief efforts.
Highlighting the bond with the state where he has resided for over 65 years, the Dalai Lama acknowledged the warmth and hospitality he has received from the people of Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Calls for Aid Amid Monsoon Catastrophe
Haryana's Response to Devastating Rains: Relief Efforts Unveiled
Delhi Lawyers Unite for Flood Relief Efforts
SC dismisses Telangana BJP's plea against order quashing defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Resilience in Kathua: Relief Efforts and Recovery Amidst Flash Floods