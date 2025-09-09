Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

The Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh through a letter to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He offered prayers and announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to support relief efforts, emphasizing the strong bond he shares with the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:12 IST
Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, the Dalai Lama has conveyed his deep concern for the recent natural disasters affecting the region during the monsoon season.

The spiritual leader expressed his condolences to the families of victims and announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to aid relief efforts.

Highlighting the bond with the state where he has resided for over 65 years, the Dalai Lama acknowledged the warmth and hospitality he has received from the people of Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

 India
2
Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

 India
3
C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory Message

C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory M...

 India
4
Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025