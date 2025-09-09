Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

In a heartfelt message to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, the Dalai Lama has conveyed his deep concern for the recent natural disasters affecting the region during the monsoon season.

The spiritual leader expressed his condolences to the families of victims and announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to aid relief efforts.

Highlighting the bond with the state where he has resided for over 65 years, the Dalai Lama acknowledged the warmth and hospitality he has received from the people of Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)