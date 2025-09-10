Left Menu

BHN India Honored with Top GCC 2025 Award for Workplace Excellence

Blackhawk Network India earned the 'Top GCC 2025' award at the GCC Workplace Awards, highlighting its dedication to innovation, quality, and exceptional workplace culture. Recognized for excellence in multiple disciplines, BHN India exemplifies leadership and impactful performance within the Global Capability Centres ecosystem across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:48 IST
BHN India Honored with Top GCC 2025 Award for Workplace Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blackhawk Network India (BHN India) has been distinguished with the 'Top GCC 2025' accolade at the esteemed GCC Workplace Awards, organized by the Zyoin Group. This award ceremony honors outstanding achievements and cultural excellence among Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

BHN India's triumph underscores its sustained commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and superior workplace culture. Serving as a vital component of BHN's global strategy, the Indian team supports a wide array of products, demonstrating leadership and robust cross-functional representation in Product Management, Engineering, and more.

This recognition emphasizes the strategic importance of GCCs in India, now global hubs for innovation and transformation. BHN's accolade, backed by a four-year consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work®, reflects its ongoing commitment to high standards in employee engagement and business excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring Amid Rising Competition

Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring Amid Rising Competition

 Global
2
Mystery at Sea: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Controversy

Mystery at Sea: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns

Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns

 Poland
4
Hero MotoCorp Slashes Prices in Wake of GST Cut

Hero MotoCorp Slashes Prices in Wake of GST Cut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025