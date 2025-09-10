BHN India Honored with Top GCC 2025 Award for Workplace Excellence

Blackhawk Network India (BHN India) has been distinguished with the 'Top GCC 2025' accolade at the esteemed GCC Workplace Awards, organized by the Zyoin Group. This award ceremony honors outstanding achievements and cultural excellence among Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

BHN India's triumph underscores its sustained commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and superior workplace culture. Serving as a vital component of BHN's global strategy, the Indian team supports a wide array of products, demonstrating leadership and robust cross-functional representation in Product Management, Engineering, and more.

This recognition emphasizes the strategic importance of GCCs in India, now global hubs for innovation and transformation. BHN's accolade, backed by a four-year consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work®, reflects its ongoing commitment to high standards in employee engagement and business excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)