Left Menu

Rohit Roy Elevates Pune Falcons: A New Era for ASTCL

Rohit Roy and TigerMonk Private Limited team up as co-owners of Pune Falcons for Season 2 of the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL). This partnership marks an exciting new chapter with enhanced leadership and vision aimed at transforming the franchise and elevating the league's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:13 IST
Rohit Roy Elevates Pune Falcons: A New Era for ASTCL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra, India – In an impactful move for the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL), TigerMonk Private Limited joins forces with actor and cricket enthusiast Rohit Roy as co-owners of Pune Falcons. With Roy as captain and co-owner, fresh leadership is set to revolutionize the franchise.

TigerMonk, a new-age multimedia company, boasts over 50 years of industry experience, blending creativity with performance-driven ventures. The partnership with Roy reflects a shared vision for performance, entertainment, and legacy, setting the stage for a dynamic Season 2 for Pune Falcons.

This transition represents a significant milestone for the franchise and the league. With the introduction of new management and strategic depth, the Pune Falcons are positioned to become a leading contender, elevating ASTCL to unparalleled levels of performance and entertainment.

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring Amid Rising Competition

Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring Amid Rising Competition

 Global
2
Mystery at Sea: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Controversy

Mystery at Sea: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns

Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns

 Poland
4
Hero MotoCorp Slashes Prices in Wake of GST Cut

Hero MotoCorp Slashes Prices in Wake of GST Cut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025