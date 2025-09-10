Rohit Roy Elevates Pune Falcons: A New Era for ASTCL
Rohit Roy and TigerMonk Private Limited team up as co-owners of Pune Falcons for Season 2 of the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL). This partnership marks an exciting new chapter with enhanced leadership and vision aimed at transforming the franchise and elevating the league's performance.
Pune, Maharashtra, India – In an impactful move for the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL), TigerMonk Private Limited joins forces with actor and cricket enthusiast Rohit Roy as co-owners of Pune Falcons. With Roy as captain and co-owner, fresh leadership is set to revolutionize the franchise.
TigerMonk, a new-age multimedia company, boasts over 50 years of industry experience, blending creativity with performance-driven ventures. The partnership with Roy reflects a shared vision for performance, entertainment, and legacy, setting the stage for a dynamic Season 2 for Pune Falcons.
This transition represents a significant milestone for the franchise and the league. With the introduction of new management and strategic depth, the Pune Falcons are positioned to become a leading contender, elevating ASTCL to unparalleled levels of performance and entertainment.
