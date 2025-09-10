Rohit Roy Elevates Pune Falcons: A New Era for ASTCL

Pune, Maharashtra, India – In an impactful move for the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL), TigerMonk Private Limited joins forces with actor and cricket enthusiast Rohit Roy as co-owners of Pune Falcons. With Roy as captain and co-owner, fresh leadership is set to revolutionize the franchise.

TigerMonk, a new-age multimedia company, boasts over 50 years of industry experience, blending creativity with performance-driven ventures. The partnership with Roy reflects a shared vision for performance, entertainment, and legacy, setting the stage for a dynamic Season 2 for Pune Falcons.

This transition represents a significant milestone for the franchise and the league. With the introduction of new management and strategic depth, the Pune Falcons are positioned to become a leading contender, elevating ASTCL to unparalleled levels of performance and entertainment.