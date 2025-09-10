GOIPress Revolutionizes Access to Government Information
GOIPress, a newly launched news portal founded by Digant Sharma and Sandeep Bali, revolutionizes how citizens access vital government information. By centralizing press releases and data from over 8,000 government sites, it offers fast and clear updates, enhancing transparency and user engagement with upcoming AI features and market intelligence tools.
- Country:
- India
GOIPress, a pioneering news platform founded by Digant Sharma and Sandeep Bali, was launched on September 5th, aiming to revolutionize the way citizens, businesses, and institutions access essential government information.
Amidst the backdrop of over 8,000 government sites producing content often hidden in complex structures, GOIPress consolidates and presents data for quick, easy access. Since its launch, the platform assures real-time updates, delivering information in as little as five seconds.
The vision for GOIPress is rooted in transparency, with the site providing unbiased summaries and direct links. Evolving features such as a Policy Lifecycle Tracker and Stakeholder Intelligence offer unparalleled insights, serving a broad audience including ministries and financial institutions while highlighting the founders' commitment to public service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
