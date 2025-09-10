Truth Without Apology: Acharya Prashant's Bold Literary Revelation

HarperCollins has announced the release of Truth Without Apology, a groundbreaking new book by Acharya Prashant, revered as the world's most-followed spiritual leader. This publication challenges readers to confront hard truths without the comfort of illusions, urging them to live authentically and courageously.

In this powerful work, Acharya Prashant combines timeless Vedantic wisdom with pressing modern issues, addressing themes like fear, desire, freedom, and relationships with remarkable clarity. The book serves as a compass for those seeking to strip away life's pretenses and face its raw, transformative nature.

Not merely a spiritual guide, Truth Without Apology is a call to action for those ready to cast aside defenses and embrace life without excuses. Publisher Sachin Sharma lauds Acharya Prashant's silent revolution in leading millions toward truth and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)