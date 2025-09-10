Left Menu

Truth Without Apology: Acharya Prashant's Bold Literary Revelation

Truth Without Apology by Acharya Prashant delivers unfiltered clarity in a world filled with illusions. The book challenges readers to confront life without pretenses and embark on a journey of courage. Combining Vedantic wisdom and modern issues, it addresses fear, desire, and love with uncompromising insight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:21 IST
Truth Without Apology: Acharya Prashant's Bold Literary Revelation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HarperCollins has announced the release of Truth Without Apology, a groundbreaking new book by Acharya Prashant, revered as the world's most-followed spiritual leader. This publication challenges readers to confront hard truths without the comfort of illusions, urging them to live authentically and courageously.

In this powerful work, Acharya Prashant combines timeless Vedantic wisdom with pressing modern issues, addressing themes like fear, desire, freedom, and relationships with remarkable clarity. The book serves as a compass for those seeking to strip away life's pretenses and face its raw, transformative nature.

Not merely a spiritual guide, Truth Without Apology is a call to action for those ready to cast aside defenses and embrace life without excuses. Publisher Sachin Sharma lauds Acharya Prashant's silent revolution in leading millions toward truth and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

 India
2
Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

 Germany
3
Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

 India
4
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025