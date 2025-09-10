Dangal TV: A Global YouTube Phenomenon
Dangal TV has achieved global recognition, ranking #1 on the Tubular Leaderboard for YouTube creators in June and July 2025. The channel, with over 50 million subscribers, has outperformed renowned global competitors by staying true to its roots and engaging audiences worldwide with authentic Indian storytelling.
- Country:
- India
Dangal TV, a prominent entertainment brand in India, has made a significant impact on the global stage. As per the Tubular Leaderboard, the channel ranked first in the Overall Creators and Media & Entertainment categories for two straight months, June and July 2025.
The channel surpassed 50 million subscribers, placing it among the Top 100 global YouTube channels. This milestone underscores its extensive reach and strong audience connection, outperforming major contenders like Spidey, Zee TV, and Sony SAB.
Since its YouTube debut in 2017, Dangal TV faced challenges but succeeded by focusing on authentic Indian stories. This strategy fostered a dedicated viewership and garnered acknowledgment from industry leaders for setting new digital entertainment standards.
