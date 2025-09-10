Odisha's Elders Embark on Spiritual Journey Through State-Sponsored Pilgrimage

In a significant spiritual initiative, 775 elderly citizens from six districts of Odisha embarked on a state-sponsored pilgrimage to the revered sites of Ayodhya and Varanasi. The journey, part of the 'Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra' initiative, was flagged off by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

The special train departed from Bhubaneswar station, heralding a new chapter for Odisha's senior citizens by allowing them to fulfill their dreams of a sacred pilgrimage with dignity. 'This special pilgrimage train will take devotees on a spiritually enriching journey through the sacred route of Bhubaneswar-Haridwar-Varanasi,' Singh Deo mentioned.

With 25 escort officers accompanying the group, the endeavor hopes to facilitate the pilgrimage of around 8,000 senior citizens during the current financial year, offering them comfort and care throughout their religious sojourn.

(With inputs from agencies.)