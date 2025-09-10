Unveiling 'Adi Sanskriti': A Digital Revolution in Tribal Art Preservation

On Wednesday, the Tribal Affairs Ministry launched a pioneering digital initiative, 'Adi Sanskriti', to preserve and promote tribal art forms. This platform is expected to offer significant livelihood opportunities and connect tribal communities with the global audience.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey unveiled the initiative during the National Conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan at Bharat Mandapam. The unique platform combines online learning, socio-cultural documentation, and an online marketplace to create a comprehensive digital experience for tribal art and culture enthusiasts.

With support from Tribal Research Institutes across 15 states, 'Adi Sanskriti' aims to evolve into a full-fledged Tribal Digital University. This strategic move underscores the government's dedication to empowering scheduled tribes and preserving their invaluable heritage.