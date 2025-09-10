Left Menu

Unveiling 'Adi Sanskriti': A Digital Revolution in Tribal Art Preservation

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has launched 'Adi Sanskriti', a digital platform aimed at safeguarding tribal art forms, creating job opportunities, and connecting tribal communities globally. Developed in collaboration with Tribal Research Institutes, it integrates online courses, a socio-cultural repository, and a marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST
Unveiling 'Adi Sanskriti': A Digital Revolution in Tribal Art Preservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Tribal Affairs Ministry launched a pioneering digital initiative, 'Adi Sanskriti', to preserve and promote tribal art forms. This platform is expected to offer significant livelihood opportunities and connect tribal communities with the global audience.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey unveiled the initiative during the National Conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan at Bharat Mandapam. The unique platform combines online learning, socio-cultural documentation, and an online marketplace to create a comprehensive digital experience for tribal art and culture enthusiasts.

With support from Tribal Research Institutes across 15 states, 'Adi Sanskriti' aims to evolve into a full-fledged Tribal Digital University. This strategic move underscores the government's dedication to empowering scheduled tribes and preserving their invaluable heritage.

TRENDING

1
Telugu Titans Triumph: Home Victory Over U Mumba in PKL Thriller

Telugu Titans Triumph: Home Victory Over U Mumba in PKL Thriller

 India
2
Assam Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant Inauguration

Assam Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant Inauguration

 India
3
Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

 India
4
Federal Reserve Drama: Trump's Controversial Move Faces Legal Hurdle

Federal Reserve Drama: Trump's Controversial Move Faces Legal Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025