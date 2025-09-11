Reviving Justice: New Inquest into Steve Biko's Death

South Africa is set to reopen the inquiry into the 1977 death of anti-apartheid leader Steve Biko, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. The new inquest aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy almost fifty years later.

This move comes amid a broader initiative by South African authorities to revisit cases of activists' deaths during apartheid, especially those that occurred in police custody under suspicious circumstances. While welcomed, these efforts have been criticized for being too delayed.

Biko, a key figure in the Black Consciousness Movement, died in police custody after allegedly being tortured. His death became emblematic of the brutality of the apartheid regime. The current government seeks to provide justice and closure to Biko's family while addressing the broader societal impacts of apartheid-era atrocities.