9/11: Remembering, Reflecting, and Rebuilding 24 Years On

Americans commemorate the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with solemn ceremonies and community service. Tributes are held across key sites such as New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville. The anniversary occurs amid heightened political tensions and persistent implications of the attacks on US policy.

Updated: 11-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Americans are gathering today to mark 24 years since the tragic September 11, 2001 attacks, participating in ceremonies and service activities that honor the victims.

In New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, large commemorations will be attended by loved ones, dignitaries, and officials. Events will include reading names, moments of silence, and laying wreaths.

The 9/11 anniversary, typically seen as a unifying occasion, comes at a time of political tension, especially following the shooting of activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, legal actions related to the attacks continue, as national and global reverberations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

