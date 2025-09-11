Remembering Vivekananda: The Message of Universal Brotherhood

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored the legacy of Swami Vivekananda during the 132nd anniversary of his renowned address, delivered at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Sarma highlighted that Swami Vivekananda's profound message of universal acceptance continues to influence millions globally, over a century later. The date, September 11, is observed as Universal Brotherhood Day, symbolizing India's core values of unity, peace, and inclusivity, the Chief Minister noted.

He urged young people to revisit Swami Vivekananda's speeches and draw inspiration from the enduring principles advocated by Bharat and Hinduism. This call to the youth forms a bridge to the lasting values that have transcended generations.

