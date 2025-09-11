Mohsin Khan: A Journey from Cricket to Cinematic Stardom

Mohsin Khan, the celebrated former Pakistani cricketer, takes a nostalgic journey through his extraordinary career, which spanned the cricket pitch and Bollywood's glittering studios.

Khan etched his name in cricket history, notably becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year. His cricketing feats are fondly remembered, from facing fearsome fast bowlers to scoring memorable centuries.

Beyond the realm of cricket, Khan delved into Bollywood, finding success and acclaim as an actor. His experiences on film sets, alongside legendary actors, provided a fulfilling second act to his career.