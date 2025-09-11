Left Menu

Mohsin Khan: A Journey from Cricket to Cinematic Stardom

Mohsin Khan, former Pakistani cricketer and Bollywood actor, reflects on his dual career spanning sports and cinema. Known for his record-setting performances against top bowlers, Khan transitioned to film in the 1980s, starring alongside Bollywood legends. He now shares insights on modern cricket and cherishes family moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:09 IST
Mohsin Khan: A Journey from Cricket to Cinematic Stardom
Mohsin Khan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohsin Khan, the celebrated former Pakistani cricketer, takes a nostalgic journey through his extraordinary career, which spanned the cricket pitch and Bollywood's glittering studios.

Khan etched his name in cricket history, notably becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year. His cricketing feats are fondly remembered, from facing fearsome fast bowlers to scoring memorable centuries.

Beyond the realm of cricket, Khan delved into Bollywood, finding success and acclaim as an actor. His experiences on film sets, alongside legendary actors, provided a fulfilling second act to his career.

TRENDING

1
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
2
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom
3
Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

 India
4
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025