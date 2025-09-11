Mohan Bhagwat: 75 Years of Leadership and Legacy
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated his 75th birthday with praise from leaders, including PM Narendra Modi. Since 2009, Bhagwat has led the RSS's expansion, promoting harmony and engaging with diverse communities. His tenure is marked as transformative in the organization's history, fostering societal unity and commitment to Hindutva.
Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday, receiving accolades from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders across sectors lauded Bhagwat's leadership since 2009, recognizing his role in expanding the RSS's reach and fostering relationships with various societal groups, including minorities.
His transformative tenure in the RSS's century-long journey is highlighted as a period of increased public engagement and reinforcement of the organization's ideological ethos, with special emphasis on harmony and unity in diversity.
