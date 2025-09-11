Comedians are reaching near-superstar status: Actor Gopal Datt

The internet's quintessential funny man, actor-writer Gopal Datt, who began his film journey with ''Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai'' in 2001, has remained effortlessly relatable over the years, with a growing fan base both online and offline. His secret: "Spending time with youngsters''.

A scene-stealer in countless movies and web shows, and a treasure trove of quirky one-liners, Datt recently performed at The Piano Man New Delhi with his musical-satirical show ''Aur Karo Theatre''.

Having started his journey with the theatre, the NSD alumni has explored various mediums -- including TV, films, and OTT -- with fans favourite satirical show like ''The Week That Wasn't'' and the internet sensation Zakir Khan-headlined ''Farzi Mushaira'', a celebration of utter buffoonery and bad poetry.

He credits his engagement with younger audiences and spending time understanding their language and viewing preferences as his secret sauce for relatability.

''I try to understand their lingo, what they're thinking, what they're watching, what music they're into, and what kinds of films they enjoy. I engage with them frequently. I believe that's really important -- to know what the audience is thinking, what they enjoy, and how they want to be entertained. I make it a point to stay updated on all of that,'' he explained.

Reflecting on the journey of comedy in India, he acknowledged that an "incredible evolution" is underway, noting how comedians today are "reaching near-superstar status" -- citing the "historic" sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden by his friend and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan last month.

''Twenty years ago, shows like this didn't even exist. Since then, many talented stand-up comedians have emerged and helped shape this entire scene. There's a clear market for it now. The audience has evolved too -- and that's a great thing. Today, comedians are reaching near-superstar status,'' Datt, known for his performances in ''Tere Naam'', ''Filmistaan'' and ''Love per Square Foot'', told PTI. An out-and-out theatre person, Datt in ''Aur Karo Theatre'' likened his passion for the stage to a tobacco addiction -- you know it's not good, it doesn't pay enough, but the pull is irresistible.

He admitted that even now, he doesn't have the luxury of picking or rejecting projects at will and everything is decided by his ''current bank balance''.

''You look at how much money you have and how many days it can comfortably last. At times, you might choose to say no, but when the money starts running low, you do whatever you can. That balancing act is always there,'' he noted.

With controversies increasingly surrounding comedians and the usage of the 'right' language becoming an ever prominent issue these days, Datt knows that comedy is no longer just a funny business.

So, as someone who also wears the hat of a writer and pens his own sketches, what has helped the comedian-actor steer clear of controversy? His reply: ''Everyone has a meter of decency. I don't like to say things out loud in front of the audience -- that's what you do in your personal space.'' ''I keep a limit. I don't know if it should be there or not. But I keep it. It's not self-censorship, it's your own rationality about what to say and what not to say. It's your own wisdom. That's what I use.'' he added.

Besides comedy, which Datt humbly admits he's "good at'', he expressed a desire to explore other types of roles and mentioned that he prefers challenging parts, especially in the web series he's offered.

Presented by SFT Studios, ''Aur Karo Theatre'', after kicking off its tour in The Piano Man New Delhi, will now be performed in Bikaner, Indore, Agra, Jaipur, and Europe this year.

The 90-minute laugh riot is an eclectic mix of songs and anecdotes, where Datt invites the audience into his world -- spanning from his early days at NSD to his professional journey as an actor, writer, director, and composer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)