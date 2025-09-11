Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Invitation to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

The Karnataka High Court faces mounting petitions against inviting International Booker Prize laureate Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the annual 'Mysuru Dasara' festival. The decision has triggered public dissent, particularly from the BJP, which argues the move violates traditional Hindu rituals and sentiments.

Filed by Bengaluru residents and a political leader, the Public Interest Litigations demand the withdrawal of Mushtaq's invitation, citing her past statements as undermining Hindu traditions. Allegedly, an old video shows Mushtaq criticizing the worship of the Kannada language as exclusionary, fueling criticism.

BJP leaders intensified the controversy, urging Mushtaq to reaffirm her respect for the festival's religious traditions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the decision, asserting the festival's inclusivity and cultural significance. The proceedings continue as Dasara approaches on September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)