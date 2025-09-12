Left Menu

Prince Harry Visits Ukraine in Support of Wounded Soldiers

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to support wounded servicemen. This marks his second visit to the country, now bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years. The Invictus Games is a Paralympic-style event for injured service personnel and veterans, founded by Harry.

London | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:34 IST
Britain's Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit to show his support for wounded servicemen. The Duke's unannounced trip aims to spotlight those who have served their country and now face personal challenges.

This marks the second time Prince Harry has visited Ukraine, highlighting its ongoing efforts to host the prestigious Invictus Games in the next four years. The event serves as a beacon of hope and recovery through competition for veterans worldwide.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry himself, is a sporting event modeled after the Paralympic Games, providing an arena for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel to compete and inspire both themselves and others. Harry's unwavering dedication to veterans underscores the importance of recognizing and honoring their resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

