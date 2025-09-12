Left Menu

Voices of the Amazon: Indigenous Stories Shaping Global Climate Perspectives

Eric Terena, co-founder of Mídia Indígena, captures the changing sounds of the Amazon, replaced by industrial noise. His media work shares Indigenous stories globally, influencing climate debates. The rise of Indigenous media platforms like Mídia Indígena highlights Indigenous voices in environmental decision-making, preserving cultural narratives amidst challenges like illegal mining.

Deep within the Amazon rainforest, sound designer Eric Terena captures a changing symphony as the sounds of nature give way to industrial noise. Terena, co-founder of Mídia Indígena, leverages media to share these transformations and amplify Indigenous perspectives on the global stage.

Mídia Indígena, an Indigenous-led media platform, documents grassroots stories to influence climate dialogues and environmental policies. Initiated in 2017 during the Free Land Camp, it trains young Indigenous journalists to document and disseminate their narratives, ensuring that their voices are at the forefront of climate discussions.

During crises like the Yanomami humanitarian emergency, Indigenous reporters uniquely contributed first-hand accounts, underscoring the importance of their participation in media. As COP30 approaches, their stories continue to inform critical environmental discussions, reshaping public understanding and policy in favor of Indigenous knowledge and rights.

