RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Self-Realization

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has emphasized that individuals and nations will persistently encounter issues unless they grasp their true selves. His insights were shared at the 7th anniversary event of the Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur.

Comparing the efforts of the RSS to those of Brahma Kumaris, Bhagwat described both as movements toward inner consciousness. He highlighted compassion and fearlessness as key personal qualities for overcoming animosity.

The RSS leader also spoke on India's ambitions for growth, suggesting that international tensions over trade, especially with unnamed nations like the US, could arise as India expands. He urged a collective mindset shift from 'me' to 'us' to find solutions to global challenges.