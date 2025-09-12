Left Menu

Discover Asia's Hidden Gems: Top Rural Escapes Revealed by Agoda

Agoda's list of top rural destinations in Asia highlights Munnar in Kerala as a standout location. These sites, including Malaysia's Cameron Highlands, Thailand's Khao Yai, and Indonesia's Puncak, offer travelers serene and immersive experiences. The trend reflects a growing interest in natural beauty and cultural richness away from urban centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:56 IST
Discover Asia's Hidden Gems: Top Rural Escapes Revealed by Agoda
Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its list of Asia's top rural destinations, with Kerala's picturesque hill station Munnar securing a spot in the coveted top eight. Known for its sprawling tea plantations and serene atmosphere, Munnar attracts travelers yearning to escape the hustle of India's bustling cities for immersive nature experiences.

According to Agoda's data based on accommodation searches from February 15 to August 15, 2025, Malaysia's Cameron Highlands emerged as Asia's most popular rural destination, followed by Khao Yai in Thailand and Puncak in Indonesia. Additional locations in the top eight include Fujikawaguchiko in Japan, Kenting in Taiwan, Sapa in Vietnam, Munnar in India, and Pyeongchang-gun in South Korea.

The rise in popularity of these rural destinations highlights travelers' growing desire to immerse themselves in local culture and enjoy nature's beauty. Agoda continues to facilitate these journeys with a wide range of travel options through its platform, fostering easy access to Asia's most charming rural locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

